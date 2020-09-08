Ben Shapiro slams wealthy NYC woman arrested in BLM riot rampage: 'Height of hypocrisy'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro joined the chorus of outrage Tuesday over the "hypocrisy" of an 20-year-old Upper East Side resident who was arrested over the weekend for causing $100,000 worth of damage at a Black Lives Matter protest.

"She's rebelling against the exact systems that made her family wealthy," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners.

WEALTHY NYC WOMAN, 20, FACING 4 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BLM RAMPAGE

Clara Kraebber, 20, is facing felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges along with seven other Black Lives Matter protesters after a window-smashing rampage in Manhattan on Friday. Kraerbber, whose mother is an architect and whose father is a child psychiatrist, was arrested at the family's second home, Shapiro observed.

"This is the height of hypocrisy, but of course it isn't the height of hypocrisy if you engage in a movement that says that America is systemically racist, and that is basically the fault of White people and the only way that White people can alleviate their historic systemic racism is by leading the way and creating change," Shapiro said.

The protest was organized by groups calling themselves the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement," according to the New York Post.

Shapiro mocked Kraebber's attempt to do "something virtuous" to combat her privileged upbringing.

"The way that change is created is by overwhelming all systems, so of course she's rebelling against the exact systems that made her family wealthy because those systems are racist," he mocked.

Kraebber, an undergraduate student at Rice University in Houston, is now facing a maximum of four years prison on her top charge of first-degree riot.