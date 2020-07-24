Ben Shapiro hits back at rewrite of US history: 'historically ignorant, stupid and counterproductive'

Conservative commentator and author Ben Shapiro appeared on “America’s Newsroom” to explain the thinking behind his new book, "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps.”

“In order for a country to hold together, you have to have a shared philosophy, a shared culture and shared history, and all of those are under attack,” the host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" said.

Shapiro added that the Declaration of Independence is increasingly seen by some on the left as an “obstruction to a better or a more utopian world.”

“American history is being rewritten from a glorious history of an attempt to reach foundational ideals where we struggle, we fall, we get up, we push forward. It’s being rewritten that America was founded in racism and rooted in bigotry and all of the institutions of the United States are unchangeably horrible,” Shapiro said.

MAYORS OF PORTLAND, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, OTHER BIG CITIES DEMAND 'FEDERAL FORCES' WITHDRAW

His comments came after more than 2,000 people flooded downtown Portland overnight during the 57th day of protests in Oregon's largest city, where President Trump has deployed federal agents despite the city’s outspoken opposition to the move.

Just hours after a federal judge blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests, agents appeared to deploy tear gas early Friday to force thousands of demonstrators from crowding around the federal courthouse.

At least 100 agents were on the ground during some portion of the night, according to The Oregonian. Following a larger Black Lives Matter rally, demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the courthouse.

Meantime, workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago’s Grant Park – a week after rioters clashed with city police as they attempted to tear the statue down.

Shapiro said that America’s culture is “entrepreneurship and respect for other people’s rights.”

“Those are supposed to go out the window in favor of a culture that really believes that we all have to say the same things in the same tenor and with the same level of passion in order to be accepted into mainstream 'woke' society,” Shapiro said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The way that you battle back is pointing out that the United States is the most tolerant country in the history of the world and has spread its liberty and its prosperity to not only hundreds of millions of Americans at home, but to billions of people abroad. The basic idea that America was rooted in all of the innate human sins, as opposed to the ideals that have been foundational to a country that has attempted to alleviate and vitiate those sins, is historically ignorant, stupid and counterproductive.”