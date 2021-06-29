Domenech: Gen. Milley's record is a dismal roll call of failures

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech analyzed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's background in the military, citing controversial actions the top military official has taken on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night.

Last week, while testifying before Congress, Milley defended teaching critical race theory to the U.S. military and said he wanted to understand where "white rage" comes from. Domenech slammed Milley for having a "dismal" record.

"You’d be forgiven if you thought General Mark Milley’s aim in senior leadership was to break his own Army. His record in office, first as Army Chief of Staff, and now as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is a dismal roll call of failures," Domenech said. "He’s never paid a price for them, but the Army has, and the country has. General Milley’s record of achievements, such as they are, include episodes of profound blundering, a persistent misunderstanding of the national interest, and a dangerous willingness to politicize the Army of the United States."

Many have criticized top military brass for becoming political instead of looking out for the best interest of the country, concerns echoed by Domenech.

"When your next job and your next promotion depend on a vote of the United States Senate, their priorities become your own, and you start to resemble a Senator more and more, and a General less and less."

Domenech noted that the military's problems go beyond Milley.

"So look past Mark Milley for a moment. Look at the disaster of an Air Force spending billions on aircraft that still don’t quite work. Look at the disaster of the Navy’s accident-prone Seventh Fleet, supposedly our first line of defense against an aggressive China. Look at the men and women responsible: all the generals, all the admirals."

Domenech reminded the audience of a time when generals were taken out of retirement to serve again and compared it to the present where politics have taken over so much that they are "pushed out" over controversies. The failure, Domenech points out, is of the institution and the system put in place by "aging politicians."

"There’s little difference between the brands of these generals and any other major brand that has declined in recent years. Desperate to distract you from their own failure, they seize on something else, anything else, to turn criticism of their performance into an act that indicates racism, bigotry, guilt, or dishonor on the part of any critic," Domenech said. "And that’s how you end up with a person who is more focused on perceived domestic issues than on preparing the American armed forces to contain, to deter, and, if necessary, to win a war with China."