Ben Domenech: Consider the possibility we are led by idiots

Fox News host Ben Domenech reacted Wednesday to the dump of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci saying it reinforces the idea that bureaucrats aren't always the smartest people on "Fox News Primetime."

DOMENECH: Consider the possibility we are led by idiots. It’s a line I’ve reiterated for years to our team at The Federalist. It’s written on a sticker on my laptop. It’s meant to serve as a reminder that no matter how well-meaning our class of unfireable, elitist, bureaucrats may seem, there’s always the possibility that they are, in reality, very stupid people, doing their jobs well past their prime, and operating with the kind of taxpayer-funded hubris that blinds them to their own failings.

There have been plenty of examples in the past, I wrote that line originally about James Comey, whose anonymous social media accounts were found mere minutes after he teased them in an interview. Our new example is the god-emperor of Covid, Anthony Fauci, whose emails were released in response to a series of FOIA requests and show what a false god he was.