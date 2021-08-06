Ben Carson rips evictions moratorium: We're getting to a 'dangerous stage'

Former HUD Secretary and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss President Biden extending the moratorium on evictions in the wake of a surge of coronavirus cases.

DR. BEN CARSON: My concern is we are a country that is of, for and by the people. And the reason that people came here in the first place is because they didn’t want the heavy foot of government on their neck. Now we have a situation where the government is itself into everything, including the relationships between renters and landlords. And when the moratorium was put in place, we had a very different situation than we have right now, we didn’t have a vaccine. It was really uncharted waters and the last thing we wanted was people out there with this disease raging. The disease is largely under control now. There are lots of jobs available for people. We don’t want to create a permanent underclass that is dependent upon the government. and the fact that the Supreme Court has ruled this is beyond the purview of the executive branch and they want to do it anyway, tells us we have reached a stage that is very dangerous in this country. If the federal government is saying it may be illegal but we are doing it anyway and who is going to stop us? Isn’t that leading us to a place that we don’t want to be?

