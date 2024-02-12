Expand / Collapse search
Beloved Fox News Channel producer Barry-John 'Baz' Davies dead at 46

'He covered some of the most consequential foreign news of the last two decades,' CEO Suzanne Scott said

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Barry-John "Baz" Davies

Barry-John "Baz" Davies (right) alongside Fox News colleagues Thomas Chiu (middle) and Tim Santhouse.  (Thomas Chiu)

Fox News Channel producer Barry-John "Baz" Davies died at age 46 on Sunday after battling a long illness, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced. 

"We have some sad news to share this afternoon," Scott wrote in a memo to staffers on Monday. 

"Barry-John ‘Baz’ Davies, who served as a producer in our London bureau, passed away yesterday after a long illness. He was just 46 years old," Scott continued. "He was a beloved part of our team in London and was highly regarded by our colleagues there as well as by the many anchors and correspondents he worked with during his time at FOX."

Davies had been with FOX News Media for nearly 15 years, starting in 2010 as an editor and later being elevated to a producer.

"Throughout his tenure, he covered some of the most consequential foreign news of the last two decades, including the war in Ukraine, several G20 and G7 summits, Brexit, and the terrorist attacks in France and Belgium," Scott wrote. "He also took multiple trips to Iraq where he covered the ISIS uprising in Mosul and to Seoul to report on the tensions between North and South Korea."

Barry-John "Baz" Davies

Fox News Channel producer Barry-John "Baz" Davies died at age 46 on Sunday after battling a long illness, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced to employees on Monday. (FOX)

Davies is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his sons, Rex, 5, and Ned, 3. FOX News Media extends its deepest condolences.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report. 

