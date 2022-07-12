Before January 6, Trump received 'absolutely insane' legal advice: Ex-deputy assistant attorney general

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree gave his take on Tuesday's January 6 committee hearings with Neil Cavuto on "Your World."

TOM DUPREE: Yeah. It's really interesting just seeing this whole timeline playing out. And today, of course, we heard a lot about that meeting at the White House that seemed to have gotten a little bit out of hand, to say the least.

CIPOLLONE TOLD JAN. 6 COMMITTEE THERE WAS NO EVIDENCE OF WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD, TRUMP SHOULD HAVE CONCEDED

I mean, we always knew there was a little bit of crazy in the White House, but now we hear that there was a lot of crazy in the days before January 6th with people giving the president just absolutely insane, in my opinion, legal advice.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE: TUESDAY'S HEARING TO FOCUS ON THE TRUMP TEAM'S TIES TO FAR-RIGHT EXTREMIST GROUPS

It's also interesting that the president clearly had some decision points here that many of his cabinet secretaries, senior officials were saying, look, after December 14, you know, this election is over. It's time to acknowledge defeat. It's time to move on. This election is done.

And the president had these decision points and of course, he decided to push the pedal to the accelerator to the floor and kind of go all the way. And we saw what happened.

