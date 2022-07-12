Expand / Collapse search
Jan. 6 committee: Tuesday's hearing to focus on the Trump team’s ties to far-right extremist groups

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its next public hearing Tuesday. The hearing will focus on the Trump team’s efforts to overturn the election, and potential ties to far-right extremist groups.

Tuesday's hearing delayed three hours

The January 6th Committee has announced Tuesday's hearing, initially scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET, will now start at 1 p.m. ET.

White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on Trump, Capitol attack

White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on Trump, Capitol attack

UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony in Cannon Building, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The last time the January 6th Select Committee held a public hearing was on June 28th, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided inside testimony into how the White House reacted to the riots.

Hutchinson, who had significant access in the White House, detailed former President Donald Trump's demands to be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, his treatment of Secret Service agents, and his reaction to threats to his vice president. 

