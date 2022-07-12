Jan. 6 committee: Tuesday's hearing to focus on the Trump team’s ties to far-right extremist groups

White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on Trump, Capitol attack

The last time the January 6th Select Committee held a public hearing was on June 28th, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided inside testimony into how the White House reacted to the riots.

Hutchinson, who had significant access in the White House, detailed former President Donald Trump's demands to be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, his treatment of Secret Service agents, and his reaction to threats to his vice president.

