Published

BBC accidentally reveals names of 120 female employees who complained about equal pay: report

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
The BBC reportedly made an unforced error in revealing the names of 120 female employees who had made complaints about equal pay.

The Guardian said Thursday that it had obtained a list that "includes many household names," workers who took issue with an apparent disparity in gender pay within the company. Many of them had previously signed a letter to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in 2017.

The unredacted list emerged as part of BBC broadcaster Samira Ahmed's legal battle against the company.

In a statement to Fox News, BBC said the list was an "NUJ document" that was "made publicly available following evidence sessions in the court."

"It is fundamentally wrong to describe the NUJ’s evidence as a BBC mistake," a spokesperson told Fox News.

In an internal email sent to employees on Thursday, the BBC notified those who had filed complaints that they would were going to be named publicly.

