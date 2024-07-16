'BATTLE-HARDENED': Voters deliver first impressions of Trump's running mate JD Vance

GOP voters praised former President Donald Trump's choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention.

"He's young, energetic, he's been under attack, and of course, anyone associated with President Trump is going to be attacked," Mary from Hawaii told Fox News Digital in Milwaukee, site of the 2024 RNC. "He's been battle-hardened. So I think it's a good pick."

JD VANCE ADDRESSES PAST CRITICISM OF TRUMP AFTER HE'S CHOSEN AS VP: 'BOUGHT INTO MEDIA'S LIES AND DISTORTIONS'

Vance, 39, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022. The former Marine Corps combat correspondent graduated from Yale Law School and rose to fame after writing the bestselling 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" about his Appalachian childhood.

Paul from Buffalo, New York, has been a Vance fan ever since reading his book.

"At the time when I read it, I had no idea that he was ever going to enter politics, much less have this meteoric rise," he said, adding that he trusts Vance to advocate for the "America First agenda" and believes the Ohio native has his "finger on the pulse of working class" concerns.

Ed from Zanesville, Ohio, was happy to see one of the "hometown boys" picked.

"He understands the average American," Ed said. "And he understands what's been happening to our economy."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Those who dislike Trump were not keen on his choice for VP.

"I have absolutely no interest in JD Vance or anyone that Donald Trump would pick to be his vice president," Michael from New Jersey said.

Ellen called Vance a "Trump clone" and said that at least former Vice President Mike Pence had a "different view of the Republican Party than Donald Trump."

"I think our country should be checks and balances," she said. "And I think there are no longer any balances."

'TRICKY': BLUE CITY VOTERS WEIGH IN ON BIDEN'S PROMISE TO STAY IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Dawn said she was disappointed in Vance's "stance for the LGBT community" but didn't elaborate on which specific policies she objected to.

Vance introduced a bill last year that would have banned puberty blockers and other transition-related interventions for minors nationwide. He followed that up with a bill that would prohibit "X" gender markers on U.S. passports. Neither bill was taken up in committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dean from Pickett, Wisconsin, liked Vance's youth and energy, but said he "could use a little more experience."

"But hey, he's going to pick that up as the VP under Trump and I couldn't think of a better guy," he said.

Vance was elected in 2022 to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio and has embraced Trump after previously being a strong critic. Trump carried Ohio easily in 2016 and 2020 and is favored to win again in 2024.

Vance, who turns 40 next month, would be one of the youngest vice presidents in American history if elected. The youngest was John Breckinridge, who was just 36 when he took office in 1857.

To hear more from Americans about Trump's VP pick, click here.