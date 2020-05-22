Barstool's Dave Portnoy blasts Dr. Fauci in new coronavirus rant: 'I'm beginning to think he's senile'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who was thrust into the national COVID-19 conversation when his thoughts on the pandemic went viral last week, blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci in another profanity-laced rant on Friday.

“You see these quotes from my guy Fauci? He just said… he says if we stay locked in too long it can cause irreparable damage,” Portnoy said. “He thinks we should start opening the country. What the f--k are we talking about? This is my whole point.”

Portnoy was referring to a CNBC interview in which Dr. Fauci said Friday that coronavirus lockdowns could cause “irreparable damage” if enforced for too long.

“Fauci, I just did a rant that went viral, literally like last week, because you’re like, ‘If we open up the country everyone is gonna f-----g die,’ I’m paraphrasing but that’s like that he said,” Portnoy said. “Now... the wind blows, and he’s like ‘OK, no no we can’t stay in forever.’ What is it Fauci? Pick a f-----g side. Or at least say you don’t know what the f--k you’re talking about.”

Last week, Portnoy's rant stressed that small business owners shouldn’t have to start over because of coronavirus-related shutdowns and guidelines.

Portnoy said Friday his “whole point” is that nobody has any idea what they’re talking about when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask. Stay inside. Don’t stay inside,” Portnoy shouted. “If nobody knows anything, then what the f--k are we doing?”

The Barstool founder -- who earlier this week told Fox News that coronavirus has been politicized by the media -- said Fauci is flip-flopping.

"Nobody knows what the f--k’s going on,” Portnoy said. [Fauci] seems like a nice guy, I’m beginning to think he’s senile. You just said, in front of the Senate, if we open up too fast we’re gonna die. Now you said, if we don’t open up fast enough, people are gonna die. Pick a f-----g side, Fauci!”