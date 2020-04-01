Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy gets creative during coronavirus pandemic with frozen pizza reviews

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has found a creative way to stay busy while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the result has been a new batch of viral content.

Portnoy is arguably more known for his wildly popular pizza reviews than he is for sports, which comes in handy since he runs a website that creates content as sports are on hold to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Portnoy’s pizza reviews are typically uploaded onto Barstool’s “One Bite” app on a daily basis, and he grades slices on a scale of 1-10. Pre-coronavirus, he tried a new restaurant every weekday and positive reviews from the Barstool founder often resulted in soaring popularity for a pizzeria or restaurant.

But the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for Portnoy to visit establishments in person so he was forced to improvise.

“Pizza places getting harder to get to, can’t leave the house, got to follow the rules, don’t want to kill nana,” Portnoy said on March 19 when he reviewed a DiGiorno frozen pizza – the first video in the new series.

“We’re gonna move to frozen pizzas,” he said. “We’ll just keep banging out these frozen pizzas until this corona hits the road.”

Portnoy has since posted a dozen of the reviews to his Instagram page, where they racked up over eight million views through Wednesday afternoon.

The frozen pizzas reviews have averaged over 670,000 views apiece on Portnoy’s Instagram account alone and are also published on Barstool’s website and other social media platform.

The frozen pizzas reviews have evolved, as fans teased Portnoy when he didn’t have proper utensils or a pizza cutter for the viral videos.

Portnoy was interrupted by his doorbell during one of the early reviews and it turned out to be a surprise package that he opened during the video, revealing a batch of frozen pizzas sent to him by Red Baron.

Fans apparently enjoyed watching the Barstool founder reveal the content of random packages, so he started doing “live package openings” at the end of each review and was recently gifted a professional pizza cutter that he now uses when judging frozen pizza.