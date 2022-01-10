BareShelvesBiden trends on Twitter as shoppers encounter desolate grocery store aisles: 'Apocalypse Now'

Stress on the supply chain due to labor shortages has ultimately come to fruition, wiping out products from store shelves across the nation.

Reporters and other shoppers took out their frustration on Twitter by sharing photos of their local grocery stores and tagging #BareShelvesBiden, which began trending.

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck turned attention to "#BareShelvesBiden in dark blue Oakton, Virginia."

CNBC senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche joined in with her own photos from a Trader Joe’s and captioned it, "Apocalypse now."

Atlanta Mayor and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms also tapped into the Twitter trend to share how supply chain issues in Southwest Atlanta are particularly out of hand.

"I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix," she tweeted. "I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues we’re experiencing in SW Atlanta."

RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar warned there is no plain cream cheese to be found in the Simi Valley, Calif., area after attempting to hunt down bagels on Sunday night.

The Biden administration has caught flak in recent months for the supply chain crisis and rising inflation that have interrupted Americans' everyday lives. Yet White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and liberal media pundits have suggested the concurrent economic issues have been overblown.

"The dirty little secret here, Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so," MSNBC's' Stephanie Ruhle said in November. "Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic, we didn't really have anywhere to go out and spend."

CNN's Brian Stelter appeared to downplay the supply chain shortages by tweeting a picture of his local fully stocked Wegman's.