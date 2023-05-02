Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Baltimore City Council may prohibit ‘willful' and 'incorrect' pronoun use at schools, hospitals: report

The proposed rules would also allow individuals in Baltimore to use the bathroom of their choice, based on their gender identity

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Why Baltimore’s thousands of vacant buildings are a ‘crisis of epic proportions’ Video

Why Baltimore’s thousands of vacant buildings are a ‘crisis of epic proportions’

Baltimore has one of the highest rates of vacant properties in America, costing the city upwards of $100 million a year. One city councilor shares her plan to fix it.

The Baltimore City Council is debating enforcing pronoun use across the city and is considering new legislation that would use anti-discrimination laws to include "gender identity," according to WMAR-2 News. 

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett has proposed amendments to the City Code to prohibit "the willful use of incorrect names or pronouns," according to the bill. The legislation has at least 5 other co-sponsors named. 

Burnett’s bill would prohibit employers, employment agencies and labor organizations from "willfully and repeatedly" using someone’s "incorrect name or pronouns after being clearly informed of the individual’s correct name or pronouns, unless otherwise required by law." 

NIH GUIDE WARNS AGAINST DESCRIBING PRONOUNS AS ‘CHOSEN,’ PUSHES SLEW OF 40 DIFFERENT OPTIONS

gender fluid sign

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett has proposed amendments to the City Code to prohibit "the willful use of incorrect names or pronouns," according to the bill. (iStock)

If the bill passes, it is required to take effect on the "30th day" after it is enacted.

The same restrictions around correct pronoun usage would also apply to owners, managers and workers at places of "public accommodation," including resorts, educational institutions, health facilities and housing complexes.

But the proposed rules target health facilities in particular, allowing people to use the bathroom of their choice based on their gender identity and prohibiting health institutions from denying an individual "the right to wear or be dressed in clothing, accessories, or cosmetics that are allowed for any other individual." 

MISSOURI SCHOOL DISTRICT PUTTING 'THEY/THEM' PRONOUNS IN MATH CLASS TO HELP KIDS' 'MATHEMATICAL IDENTITIES'

Baltimore City Council

(Left to right) Some Baltimore city council members. City Council member Isaac Shleifer, Mayor Brandon Scott and Council President Nick J. Mosby. None of these members are listed publicly as co-sponsors of Burnett's bill.  (City of Baltimore)

There were a few exemptions listed in the bill, including for religious institutions, "provided that membership in 12 such religion is not restricted on account of race, color, or national origin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Councilman Burnett did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Burnett, who was born and raised in Baltimore, is a member of the city's HIV Planning Group and Commission according to his official profile.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.