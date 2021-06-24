Babylon Bee dominates digital satire space: 'We're speaking truth to power'

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon joined "Fox News Primetime" on Thursday to discuss a viral headline published by the satirical site that pokes fun at President Biden's curious comment on crime prevention.

The article headlined "Huge Spike In Americans Buying F-15s After Biden Suggests You'll Need Them To Overthrow Government," mocked Biden's remarks on Wednesday where he outlined his administration's strategy to combat crime. Biden addressed strengthening background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and boosting community policing.

Biden at one point took aim at an argument used by Second Amendment advocates, who claim that the right to self-defense is critical to protect against potential government tyranny.

"Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government," Biden said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."

Dillon said Biden's argument invalidates the Democratic narrative surrounding the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

"What we’re supposed to believe is that a huge unarmed group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and were about to topple the government, so apparently that was possible just a few months ago, but now you need jets and nukes," he said.

The Babylon Bee story begins with the nation scrambling "to buy F-15s and nuclear weapons after President Biden said in a speech Wednesday that you'll never beat a government unless you have the fighter jets and intercontinental ballistic missiles."

"All over the nation, American citizens were seen parking their brand-new F-15s in their driveways and garages," the story quips. "Some wealthier Americans purchased the F-22, while less fortunate citizens were forced to buy the F-35 joint fighter. But no matter what craft they chose, American citizens said they were just glad to finally be protected against a tyrannical government."

Dillon said his website continues to dominate the digital satirical space because of its commitment to pointing out the constant "absurdity of our culture."

"We are speaking truth to power," he said."This stuff is coming from the top down. These are the most powerful people in government and corporations."

The website scored a win earlier this month after the New York Times issued a correction after initially claiming the Bee "trafficked in misinformation." The liberal paper retracted their initial claim, eventually admitting the conservative site simply publishes satire.