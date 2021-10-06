Babylon Bee CEO Dillon rips online censors: There's nothing tyrants hate more than humor

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon accused Big Tech Wednesday of censoring his social posts for political reasons on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" saying there is nothing "tyrants" hate more than humor.

In one of its satire articles, The Babylon Bee wrote how CNN puts its news through a washing machine to spin it before they put it on the air.

Facebook responded to the piece by flagging it for misinformation. The tech giant later apologized.

"In order to aid the news station in preparing stories for consumption, popular news media organization CNN purchased an industrial-sized washing machine to help its journalists and news anchors spin the news before publication," the satire piece said.

"The custom-made device allows CNN reporters to load just the facts of a given issue, turn a dial to ‘spin cycle,’ and within five minutes, receive a nearly unrecognizable version of the story that’s been spun to fit with the news station’s agenda."

Snopes had to issue a fact-check for its fact-check in a retraction. It said, "it should have been obvious that the Babylon Bee piece was just a spoof."

Host Tucker Carlson jokingly asked, "That wasn’t real?"

"It wasn’t real – believe it or not," Dillon replied.

Dillon said Facebook uses its misinformation tool to silence voices it doesn’t like. "We’ve been fact-checked to death over and over again."

The Babylon Bee used to drive most of its traffic from Facebook, Dillon said. But even with over one million followers, one of their posts received 11 impressions, according to Dillon.

"We could have reached more people if we printed it out and nailed it to a telephone pole in a small town."