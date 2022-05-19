Rick Scott torches 'incompetent' Biden admin for baby formula shortages: All they do is 'blame people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Sen. Rick Scott took aim at the Biden administration, blasting his nominees for not having answers to important questions about pressing issues like inflation and the supply chains. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Scott said the administration is not proactive in solving problems and instead pushes blame elsewhere.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: If you look at their nominees, what have they accomplished? … Take energy. I need you to get energy prices down. But he picked an energy secretary who has no idea how to do it. When she was asked about it, she laughed about it. Look at the secretary of transportation. I asked him, ‘what have you done to help with the supply chain?’ He had no answer. [Commerce] Secretary Raimondo, I asked her, ‘what are you doing on inflation?’ She said, 'well, that's the Federal Reserve's responsibility.'

It's a bunch of people that have actually never accomplished a lot, and all they know how to do is blame people. So the Biden administration is not reactive. I was very focused on the formula [shortage] and I said, ‘you can fly this stuff in from Europe.’ And finally, they're doing that. I mean, look, Panama, Brazil, Singapore, Canada, Europe, they all have baby formula. Why in the living daylights doesn't America? Because we have an incompetent administration that doesn't know how to solve problems.

