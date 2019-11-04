'Inside Trump's White House' author: Claims about Trump and Melania being estranged are 'totally false'

A historian who spent two years with the Trump family said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that many claims about the first family are completely fabricated, including one about the president and first lady being estranged.

Doug Wead, who wrote a book called “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of his Presidency," told host Steve Doocy that many explosive stories -- sourced anonymously -- are not accurate.

For instance, Wead called "totally false" the repeated claims that Trump and first lady Melania Trump are estranged.

“They are a couple. Well, [Melania’s] so dignified and she handles herself with such grace. In every conversation, [Donald Trump] brings up Melania. Melania this, Melania that,” he said.

Wead explained a scene in his book when the Secret Service would not allow the first lady to accompany the president into a combat zone to address the troops. She protested the decision and was allowed to attend.

“She says, 'If my husband is in danger, I will share the danger.' And so on Christmas night, they fly out together to be with the troops," Wead recalled.

The author highlighted some of the myths of the Trump administration in a Fox News op-ed.

“It turns out that the real stories of what has been happening inside Trump-world are far more interesting than the fake ones," he wrote. "The president let me read his private correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He gave me his theories on who hatched the Russian collusion conspiracy and why they did it."

Wead said that most of the stories spread about the Trump administration -- including how Trump selected Mike Pence as his running mate in 2016 -- are “totally false” and the true stories are “better.”

“So why make them up?” Wead asked.