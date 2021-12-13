Expand / Collapse search
The Atlantic's David Frum suggests treating unvaccinated patients last in hospitals

One critic shot back, 'It’s amazing how you keep getting worse.'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
The Atlantic staff writer David Frum suggested hospitals and doctors should give low priority to unvaccinated citizens in a series of tweets on Saturday.

"Unless the US moves to vastly stricter vaccine mandates - which I would favor, but which is plainly not going to happen - the US will stall at present vaccination levels," Frum began his Twitter thread. 

NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL: TOO MANY AMERICANS STILL ‘PARALYZED’ BY CORONAVIURS FEARS 

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Within the thread, he added that barring "seemingly basic mandates" such as vaccine requirements to board airplanes, the best advice to protect against unvaccinated citizens could be prioritizing vaccinated patients in hospitals.

"Seems the best option is 1) Keep encouraging vaccines and boosters; 2) Impose vaccine mandates where it can be done; 3) Otherwise return to normal as fully as we can, especially the schools; and 4) Let hospitals quietly triage emergency care to serve the unvaccinated last," Frum wrote.

People arrive at the City Hall in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in New York City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2021.

Frum faced backlash for suggesting hospitals treat unvaccinated patients last. 

Contributing editor The Spectator Stephen Miller responded with a few tweets of his own criticizing the thread writing, "’the malignant minority’ he writes while he and his magazine wonder why people just tuned them all out. JFC you're just a toad."

"It’s amazing how you keep getting worse. It should be studied. (But don’t worry I wouldn’t force you to be injected with anything or be separated from society.)" Political commentator and YouTube personality Dave Rubin tweeted.

Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz wrote, "honest q for @davidfrum: Unvaccinated 18yo Black male shot on his way home from school vs white 85yo vaccinated former CEO with a heart attack. Both need an ICU bed, only one bed is left. Who gets it?"

Samaritan's Purse staff set up a portable bed in one of four wards that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Later on, Frum doubled down on his suggestion. 

"Reading the reactions to this tweet, I am impressed by the immense self-pity of the anti-vaxxers - who see themselves as bottomless victims, even as their own bad choices deny hospital care to so many others in desperate need," he wrote. "If, at this point, you are still unvaccinated, you are not a victim. You are a cause of the victimization of vulnerable others."

Frum was prominent in Republican politics throughout his career. He served as a speechwriter and special assistant to President George W. Bush but distanced himself from the party to take a hard-left turn in the Trump era. He wrote the 2018 book, "Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic."

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.