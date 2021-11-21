Associated Press accuses Republicans of using Rittenhouse case 'to exploit national divide' on race

An Associated Press reporter appeared to target Republicans in the wake of the Rittenhouse trial ruling, with a headline on Sunday that read, "Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden."

A jury found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of murdering Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in August 2020 during the height of the Kenosha riots. Video evidence showed Rittenhouse had fired his rifle at Rosenbaum, Huber, and a third attacker, Gaige Grosskreutz, in self-defense.

White House reporter Aamer Madhani warned that this ruling could now be used against President Joe Biden as Republicans will use it "to exploit the national divide" between people on race.

"Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race," Madhani wrote.

Madhani also referenced the failing poll numbers continuing to plague Biden. as well as the Democrat loss in Virginia.

Although Madhani claimed Republicans will look to exploit the trial ruling, Democrats and media pundits have already enflamed racial tensions from the acquittal.

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called the verdict "white supremacy in action," tweeting "This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free."

Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat, N.Y., called Rittenhouse a "murderer" whose "white tears" prevented justice in a now-deleted tweet.

Biden has also faced backlash for a 2020 tweet ahead of the presidential election that appeared to label Rittenhouse a "white supremacist."

Meanwhile, MSNBC anchors have openly called out the GOP as "white supremacists" following the not guilty ruling for Rittenhouse, including Tiffany Cross, who said that she was "disgusted" by people supporting a "little murderous white supremacist."

Elie Mystal replied, "Welcome to the modern Republican Party. This is what these people want, and this is what a majority of white people vote for."

