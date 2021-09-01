Associated Press names Julie Pace as its new executive editor

The Associated Press announced on Wednesday that Julie Pace will become its new executive editor.

Pace, who was serving as the AP's Washington bureau chief and assistant managing editor, will be relocating from Washington D.C. to New York to accept the role as the top editor and senior vice president "effective immediately," according to the announcement.

"Time and time again Julie has demonstrated strong, collaborative leadership and exceptional news judgment," AP's incoming president and CEO Daisy Veerasingham said. "Julie’s experience working in Washington, video background and strong connections with our global staff are a winning combination that will drive AP into the future."

"I am honored to be leading AP’s team of talented and courageous journalists, who work tirelessly to break news and tell impactful stories from every corner of the world," Pace stated. "We have great opportunities ahead to modernize our news report and better serve the needs of our customers and audience, while always maintaining AP’s standing as the world’s preeminent fact-based news organization."

Joining the AP in 2007 as a video producer, Pace will be filling the vacancy of Sally Buzbee, who left the AP in June to become the executive editor of The Washington Post.

Pace has been a longtime guest on Fox News, appearing as a panelist on programs like "Fox News Sunday" and "Special Report."