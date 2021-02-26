Associated Press slammed for declaring Biden’s ‘empathy will be on full display’ in story about Texas trip

The Associated Press was roasted on Friday for declaring President Biden’s "empathy will be on full display" during a trip to Texas and the news gathering service changed the widely mocked language while claiming it didn't edit the story as a result of backlash.

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville predicted Biden’s compassion in the second sentence of her story when she wrote, "The president’s empathy will be on full display as he and his wife, Jill, survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots."

"This is not journalism @AP, this is propaganda," Dave Rubin tweeted.

SEN. COTTON SLAMS ‘LITTLE SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS’ AT NEW YORK TIMES DURING FIERY CPAC SPEECH

"I mean it’s only been 2 weeks but hey at least ‘his empathy will be on display,’ Donald Trump Jr. wrote. "I don’t know about you but I would rather see competence on display and that clearly isn’t gonna happen."

‘Empathy on full display’ is opinion, not fact," another reader chimed in.

Journalist Mark Hemingway added, "’The president's empathy will be on full display...’ What?"

While many criticized the AP’s prediction that Biden would show empathy, others slammed the president for taking so long to visit Texas in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The story was changed after the initial framing was criticized, as it now says "President Joe Biden’s public empathy is on display on his [first] trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago," in the present tense.

However, the AP insists it wasn't modified because of the backlash.

"The story was not changed in response to criticism. It will continue to be updated regularly now that President Biden is on the ground," an Associated Press spokesperson told Fox News.