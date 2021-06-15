Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ashley Hinson unveils 'See the Crisis' bill as Kamala Harris declines to go to border

The vice president has not visited the border in 83 days.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep Hinson: 'We are looking to hold the Biden Administration accountable' Video

Rep Hinson: 'We are looking to hold the Biden Administration accountable'

Rep. Hinson, R-Iowa, joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss new legislation that would make the Biden administration address the border crisis.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss her new legislation, called the ‘See the Crisis’ Act. The bill would restrict taxpayer-funded international trips by Vice President Harris until she visits the southern border

REP. HINSON: It comes down to holding the Biden administration accountable. You heard Vice President Harris laugh when she was asked about this. This is not a laughing matter. This is a safety and security issue for Iowa families and for American families and we’re simply looking to hold administration accountable until they actually come up with a plan to fix the crisis at the border, which is a direct result of their policies. 

So my ‘See the Crisis’ Act which was blocked last night on the floor would do exactly that. It would make sure she can’t use taxpayer dollars to fly in Air Force-2 internationally until she actually goes and visits with the men and women at the border who are putting their lives on the line every day to keep this country safe.  

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Rep. Ashley Hinson unveils 'See the Crisis Act,' chides Kamala Harris for not visiting border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.