Arrest of Ashli Babbitt's mom on Jan. 6 anniversary 'doesn't smell right': widower

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the January 6 protester shot to death by a Capitol Police officer two years ago, was arrested while demonstrating on or near Capitol Hill Friday on the anniversary of her death – and Babbitt's widower thinks that wasn't a coincidence.

Babbitt's husband, Aaron Babbitt, discussed Micki Witthoeft's arrest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and said he viewed video of Witthoeft's arrest for only the first time just before the interview.

"My phone was blowing up," he said, adding that Witthoeft has been in the District of Columbia since early August.

"She's been there every day living in that area – sitting outside the jail at night and protesting outside the Capitol," he said.

"So I'm not going to say it's a coincidence she was finally arrested on January 6, but that doesn't really smell right."

Host Tucker Carlson asked if the Babbitt family has received any support in the two years since Ashli was shot by Lt. Michael Byrd while inside the Capitol Building. Aaron Babbitt said now-former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, as well as Reps-elect Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have been supportive.

"There are a couple other ones, but it's still that very small, very small percentage," he said.

"For me personally, I mean, I've learned over these last two years it's never going to get easier -- losing her, it just gets a little bit different every day," he added.

Babbitt said he continues to be in "full-force mode" in continuing to fight for Ashli.

"And that's what I will continue to do," he said.

Witthoeft, 58, is being accused of traffic violations, according to U.S. Capitol Police , who said she was taken into custody but later released on Friday.

Officials said that Witthoeft and a group of other demonstrators were walking on a street by the Capitol when police told the group to move off of the road.

Ashli Babbitt was shot while she attempted to enter the Speaker's lobby on Jan. 6, 2021 and later died at a Washington, D.C. hospital.

A USCP internal investigation claimed Lt. Michael Byrd's actions two years ago were lawful.

The Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) "determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."

