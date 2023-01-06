Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

Arrest of Ashli Babbitt's mom on Jan. 6 anniversary 'doesn't smell right': widower

Micki Witthoeft is being accused of traffic violations according to USCP

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Ashli Babbitt's mother's arrest on Jan. 6 anniversary 'doesn't smell right': Aaron Babbitt Video

Ashli Babbitt's mother's arrest on Jan. 6 anniversary 'doesn't smell right': Aaron Babbitt

Husband of Ashli Babbitt joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' discusses his mother-in-law's arrest conducting a memorial for her daughter two years after her death during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the January 6 protester shot to death by a Capitol Police officer two years ago, was arrested while demonstrating on or near Capitol Hill Friday on the anniversary of her death – and Babbitt's widower thinks that wasn't a coincidence.

Babbitt's husband, Aaron Babbitt, discussed Micki Witthoeft's arrest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and said he viewed video of Witthoeft's arrest for only the first time just before the interview.

"My phone was blowing up," he said, adding that Witthoeft has been in the District of Columbia since early August.

ASHLI BABBITT SHOOTING WAS LAWFUL, UNNAMED CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER CLEARED, INTERNAL REVIEW FINDS

Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, joins protesters outside of the Supreme Court on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, assault on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, joins protesters outside of the Supreme Court on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, assault on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"She's been there every day living in that area – sitting outside the jail at night and protesting outside the Capitol," he said.

"So I'm not going to say it's a coincidence she was finally arrested on January 6, but that doesn't really smell right."

Host Tucker Carlson asked if the Babbitt family has received any support in the two years since Ashli was shot by Lt. Michael Byrd while inside the Capitol Building. Aaron Babbitt said now-former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, as well as Reps-elect Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have been supportive.

"There are a couple other ones, but it's still that very small, very small percentage," he said.

BIDEN LINKS 'SICK INSURRECTIONISTS' TO DEATH OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER KILLED BY NATION OF ISLAM SUPPORTER

Biden at January 6 ceremony honors officers, remembers 'what happened on July 6' Video

"For me personally, I mean, I've learned over these last two years it's never going to get easier -- losing her, it just gets a little bit different every day," he added.

Babbitt said he continues to be in "full-force mode" in continuing to fight for Ashli. 

"And that's what I will continue to do," he said.

Witthoeft, 58, is being accused of traffic violations, according to U.S. Capitol Police, who said she was taken into custody but later released on Friday.

Officials said that Witthoeft and a group of other demonstrators were walking on a street by the Capitol when police told the group to move off of the road.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashli Babbitt was shot while she attempted to enter the Speaker's lobby on Jan. 6, 2021 and later died at a Washington, D.C. hospital.

A USCP internal investigation claimed Lt. Michael Byrd's actions two years ago were lawful.

The Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) "determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.