A man who shed over a third of his body weight is setting "ambitious goals" for 2024 after this year proved to be one of the best of his adult life.

"It was definitely the best year I've had in at least a decade, if not ever," Dave Danna, 31, told Fox News. "I have some things I want to tweak and double down on in the coming year, but I really can't complain."

Danna’s weight gain began after he graduated from college and continued for years until he reached a tipping point in May 2022. He noticed everyday tasks like tying his shoes became difficult. He struggled to help the movers move him out of his house. Seat belts started not to fit.

Finally, when he stepped on his scale, the machine couldn’t give him a weight because he exceeded its 400-pound limit.

"I was getting to the point where I was concerned about my life on a daily basis," Danna previously told Fox News. "That sort of was my coming to Jesus moment."

Danna booked an appointment with a doctor to get blood work done, joined a gym and started to change his eating habits. Over the past 18 months, he’s lost nearly 140 pounds. Danna, an accountant, wakes up at 4 a.m. every day to hit the gym before work.

In addition to his weight loss achievements, Danna got married this year and gained tens of thousands of social media followers thanks to his motivational posts about his fitness journey.

"I really never expected anyone to follow me," Danna said, noting that he posted photos so he "would have accountability pictures I could look back to."

"And all of a sudden people are following me, I'm getting married, I'm under 300 pounds," Danna continued. "It has been quite a whirlwind of the last 12 months."

His positive presence online even earned praise from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who responded to a video Danna posted in March of one of his first bench press attempts.

In a series of posts on X, Schwarzenegger praised Danna's positive attitude and gave him pointers on his technique.

"Your reps look fantastic, and I’m proud of you. Try dropping the weight and really making yourself feel that stretch and flex with slow reps, and you will be able to hold onto that feeling as you increase the weight again. You want that feeling on every movement in the gym," the former bodybuilder wrote.

Schwarzenegger has since followed up with Danna several times on X and even posted a video of himself congratulating the newlywed on his marriage.

"That was the first time he said my name," Danna said. "Somehow he's keeping up with me."

"He continues to reach out and follow up," he added. "It's just been completely mind-blowing."

Since dropping below 300 pounds, Danna’s weight loss has slowed and takes more effort. But he said discipline and an ingrained routine keep him on track.

"I've learned this year that it's not all motivation," he said. "Motivation is sort of what gets you going. And then it's the discipline, the habit and the routine that takes over."

"Even if I have a string of five or six days when I'm struggling and not motivated, when I get on the scale, I'll still see at least a little movement down," Danna added.

Danna said he's "excited and optimistic" for 2024 and is "ready to make that last push" to reach his goal weight of 199 pounds.

An equally important priority for the 31-year-old is continuing to improve his mental health, which "has been as big as the physical health improvements."

"I feel a complete change in my mindset compared to where I was two years ago," Danna said. "It's harder for me to demonstrate — I can't jump on a scale and show you the mental health improvement — but it's there and it's just as important."