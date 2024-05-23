Arkansas parents adopt boy who lived in 25 foster homes

After being sent to 25 homes in just four years, an Arkansas foster child has found his forever home.

Cassie and Bradley Kissinger joined "America's Newsroom" with their newly adopted son, Luke, 11.

"I know that this is going to be forever… I never thought that forever was a thing anymore," he said.

According to the U.S. Administration for Children & Families, 53,700 children were adopted in 2022; 368,500 children were in foster care that same year. The amount of children in foster care has been steadily declining over the previous four years.

Cassie said she grew up in a family of fostered and adopted children. This inspired her to adopt a child of her own. When she discovered Luke through his Project Zero video, she "immediately knew that he was ours." Project Zero is an Arkansas organization that helps waiting children find families.

After the years in foster care, Luke said he was "shocked" he found his forever home.

Bradley said they had "no doubt since day one" that Luke would fit into the family. The couple also has a 14-year-old girl and another 11-year-old boy.

"They're one of the best brothers and sisters I've ever had," Luke said.

Luke's parents' advice to those looking to foster a child or adopt is, "just go for it." She said it's not an easy road to be a foster parent, but it's even harder for the children. She stresses that children need a stable and loving home as they walk through life.

The More Than Enough dashboard allows users to discover the foster care situation in their local community. It provides information on children in each county awaiting adoption, children in foster care placement and more.

Everyone should have a family by their side when they go through life, get married and have their own families, Cassie said. No one should do it alone.

Cassie Kissinger works for The C.A.L.L. in Arkansas, which aims to recruit foster and adoptive families. Similar organizations exist in states around the U.S.

Since it's been a while since he played a sport, Luke said he's excited about playing football this summer with his new family.