Arizona sheriff calls GOP gov's lockdown order 'government overreach,' says he won't arrest or cite violators

Pinal County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday to discuss why he chooses not to enforce Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think with this whole pandemic, it's crazy times. We've gotten into some very murky waters as it relates to the Constitution," Lamb said. "We've seen across the country, I think, there have been some clear constitutional violations as sheriffs."

Ducey's order is set to expire May 15. Under the order, retailers classified as non-essential business could serve customers via delivery and curbside pickup beginning Monday. In-store sales are set to resume Friday, but dine-in service at restaurants is still prohibited.

Possible penalties for violating the order include a $2,500 fine or up to six months in jail.

"Our responsibility is we took an oath to the Constitution of the United States. We are here to protect the people from government overreach and we're here to protect their rights," Lamb said. "I felt like an order like this to arrest people [or] to cite them was going too far. Now we're going to go out and continue to educate these people. That's our duty. We're going to warn them. We're going to advise them. But I just don't think it's conducive to our community to arrest them, cite them and fine them."

Lamb told Hemmer he has reached out to the governor -- with whom Lamb said he has a good relationship -- about the order, but has not heard back.

"This is just a disagreement on this, on where we are out here. I think we've got to get businesses back," Lamb said. "We're dealing with the public safety aspect of people being out of work. Increased domestic violence, increased neighbor problems and the intensity of the calls that we're going on.

"And we've been in more fights with people the last couple of weeks than we have over the last six months. And it's hurting my deputies.

"And so we've got to get people back to what they know, back to paying their bills," Lamb added.