Arizona Rep. Lesko on order protecting monuments: 'We should be learning from our history, not destroying it'

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., appeared Saturday on the "Fox Report," ripping local Democrat leaders for allowing "lawlessness" while commending President Trump for his executive order protecting monuments.

"Thank God that the president did that executive order, which basically says we have to protect our federal monuments and also would take away funding from state and local governments that don't protect the statues," Lesko told anchor Jon Scott.

"Do you see some of these cities which are a Democrat -un, are just letting lawlessness go on, whether it's autonomous towns or toppling statues or defacing statues? This has to stop."

Trump announced Friday that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those who try to pull them down with “long prison terms.”

The new order enforces laws prohibiting the desecration of public monuments, the vandalism of government property and recent acts of violence, withholds federal support tied to public spaces from state and local governments that have failed to protect public monuments, and withdraws federal grants for jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies that fail to stop their desecration.

Lesko told Scott that Americans must stand up against "mob rule."

"And I applaud the president doing everything he can to protect our communities and to protect these statues and these monuments that reflect the heritage of our nation," Lesko said. "We should be learning from our history, not destroying it."