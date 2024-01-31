Arizona launches partnership with PragerU to teach kids about America's 'rich history and values'

Arizona’s Department of Education (DOE) announced Wednesday a partnership with PragerU to teach K-12 students about America’s "rich history and values."

"I am extremely pleased to give an endorsement for the PragerU materials," superintendent of public instruction Tom Horne said about the partnership.

He continued, "They promote values such as patriotism, service, and citizenship and are rich in academic content. Materials that are provided by PragerU are an outstanding addition to every public school classroom and I encourage district and charter schools throughout Arizona to make them available to their students."

Horne spoke at a press conference about the partnership in front of over 100 attendees on the Arizona State Capitol Senate Chamber lawn.

"PragerU and I share the belief that parents should be empowered to make educational choices that are best for their children," Horne said, adding, "Schools cannot replace the role of parents."

The Arizona DOE described partnership as an initiative to "expand the state’s offerings of educational materials."

Such materials will "celebrate America’s rich history and values" by providing teachers "edu-tainment," which is described as educational and entertaining content to add to their curriculum.

Students will watch PragerU videos as educational resources in their classrooms. The videos typically address political and social issues such as poverty, race and American history.

"As leftist politicians, teachers unions, and bureaucrats attempt to dismantle school choice initiatives in Arizona, limit educational opportunities and resources for students, and push Marxist propaganda in the classroom, PragerU in Schools has become an important initiative for communities who are actively fighting back to protect the rights of parents and restore educational freedom in the state," a statement from PragerU said.

Arizona is the latest state to launch a partnership with PragerU. The organization also has partnerships with Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire.

PragerU previously said, "In the past, teachers have been disciplined — even fired — for showing PragerU videos in their classrooms. Now, PragerU videos are not only being allowed in classrooms but superintendents and education commissioners are actively encouraging teachers to use PragerU’s content to educate their students."

PragerU has 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube.