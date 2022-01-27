Arizona AG Brnovich on ICE releasing migrants into communities: Biden admin wants to 'abolish' our border

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacted Thursday on "The Faulkner Focus" to video footage of illegal migrants being released into the United States by I.C.E.

MARK BRNOVICH: My first reaction is outrage. You know I’m a first-generation American and this is a nation of immigrants, but it’s a nation of the rule of law. The Constitution has to mean something and the law has to mean something and the Biden administration is unilaterally basically destroying this country. To me, I look at this and I think this is anarchy, chaos, we are subsidizing and basically decriminalizing people entering this country illegally. And it breaks my heart to think at one point I thought the Biden administration wanted to abolish I.C.E., but now it’s clear they just want to abolish our entire southern border.

