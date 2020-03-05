Ari Fleischer: Super Tuesday should serve as a 'warning' to Democrats, hearten Team Trump

Democrats should be worried about the November election now that the vote counts from Super Tuesday have been added up, according to former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

Fleischer told "Hannity" on Thursday that of the nine states that took part in Super Tuesday primaries in 2016 and 2020, only three saw increased voter turnout on the Democratic side and one of those states was Vermont, the home of candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"In six states, Democrats had a turnout decline compared to 2008," Fleischer said. "The lack of enthusiasm for the Democratic field is a warning for the Democrats in the fall, and the Trump turnout machine -- you've got to give credit to the Trump campaign."

In contrast to the Democrats, Trump received very high vote totals in primaries that were uncompetitive apart from a nominal challenge to the incumbent in some states from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld

"When nobody is against you on the ballot and people are still showing up to vote for you, that is a good sign of things about energy and enthusiasm for fall," Fleischer said.

Retired Secret Service agent Dan Bongino later added to Fleischer's point, telling host Sean Hannity that Florida's March 17 primary will be even more key to predicting the voter turnout in the fall.

Bongino explained that unlike many Super Tuesday states, Florida's presidential primary ballot does not include any down-ballot races.

"I will guarantee you Floridians will show up en masse to vote for Donald Trump, even though there's no question he is going to be the nominee," he said. "I bet the numbers [will be] competitive with the Democrats, despite the fact that they have a competitive primary."