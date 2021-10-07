Ari Fleischer on 'Faulkner Focus': What's behind the worst poll yet for President Biden

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer blasted President Biden over his "reckless" rhetoric, saying he has not been "talking honestly" and the American people are catching on. Fleischer made the remarks on "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, arguing this failed strategy to garner support is reflected in Biden's plunging approval rating.

‘TRUMAN SHOW PRESIDENCY': BIDEN RIDICULED FOR USING FAKE WHITE HOUSE SET

ARI FLEISCHER: They are, and in fairness, they're an outlier. This is the worst poll we've seen for President Biden. There are other polls that don't have him as bad. Politico, for example, has him underwater, by seven points. Reuters has him below water by four points. So that's all bad news for the president. But this is an outlier. But I want to dig into one set of numbers and that's do you think Joe Biden is honest? You just talked about how 50% of the respondents in the poll said no. Why is that? Think about this. Here's what Joe Biden has done to make that the case. He claimed that the reason that we have a border crisis is because it's seasonal. He said that the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was a success. He claims that spending $3.5 trillion dollars costs nothing. The reason people don't think he's honest is because he's not talking honestly. He's reckless in his rhetoric. He wings it. He makes things up and people are now starting to see it.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: