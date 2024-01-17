Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Bill Gates says it is 'imperative' to push the richest countries, people, companies to 'be more generous'

Gates spoke during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Climate doomsday talk is getting pushback from Bill Gates: Jesse Watters Video

Climate doomsday talk is getting pushback from Bill Gates: Jesse Watters

 ‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss how Democrats are stoking climate anxiety and the climate pushback from Bill Gates.

Bill Gates said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that it’s "imperative" for the richest countries and people to be "more generous."

"Those who have the most — whether it's countries, companies, or individuals — should be pushed to be more generous," the founder of Microsoft said during a panel at the elite conference in Switzerland.

The billionaire and philanthropist was on a panel titled "addressing the North-South Schism," which refers to the disparity between northern countries in Europe and North America and countries in the "Global South" in South America and Africa. 

THOUSANDS OF US CITIES ARE PREDICTED TO BECOME GHOST TOWNS BY 2100: NEW STUDY

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Gates implored richer countries and individuals to give away more money to those in need.  ( Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"We find ourselves at a juncture where the demand for resources exceeds the resources available and the needs coming out of Ukraine, the Middle East, climate mitigation, climate adaptation," Gates said. "The needs are pretty incredible."

He added that "there's been far too little innovation on the needs of the Global South, whether it's malaria, whether it's their crops."

"The amount we put into improving that agricultural productivity is dramatically less than it should be," he said.

'DISEASE X': WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CREATING CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR INFECTIOUS VIRUS OUTBREAK

Bill Gates with cash

Gates explained that some initiatives would serve certain countries more than others. (OZAN KOSE/AFP and SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The WEF hosts an annual conference in Davos for the world's elite where business leaders, heads of state, academics, journalists, and celebrities weigh in on pressing issues.

Gates is famous for being the co-founder of Microsoft in 1975 and was at several points the richest man in the world. Gates' net worth is estimated to be around $120 billion.  

UKRAINE

"We find ourselves at a juncture where the demand for resources exceeds the resources available and the needs coming out of Ukraine, the Middle East, climate mitigation, climate adaptation," Gates said. ((National Police of Ukraine via AP))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which had a $67 billion endowment as of 2022 and has been reported to be the second-largest charitable organization in the world. The foundation has reportedly donated more than $71 billion since 1994 to address a variety of issues in health, education, and humanitarian causes.

FOX Business’ Aaron Radford Wattley contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn