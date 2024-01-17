Bill Gates says it is 'imperative' to push the richest countries, people, companies to 'be more generous'

Bill Gates said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that it’s "imperative" for the richest countries and people to be "more generous."

"Those who have the most — whether it's countries, companies, or individuals — should be pushed to be more generous," the founder of Microsoft said during a panel at the elite conference in Switzerland.

The billionaire and philanthropist was on a panel titled "addressing the North-South Schism," which refers to the disparity between northern countries in Europe and North America and countries in the "Global South" in South America and Africa.

"We find ourselves at a juncture where the demand for resources exceeds the resources available and the needs coming out of Ukraine, the Middle East, climate mitigation, climate adaptation," Gates said. "The needs are pretty incredible."

He added that "there's been far too little innovation on the needs of the Global South, whether it's malaria, whether it's their crops."

"The amount we put into improving that agricultural productivity is dramatically less than it should be," he said.

The WEF hosts an annual conference in Davos for the world's elite where business leaders, heads of state, academics, journalists, and celebrities weigh in on pressing issues.

Gates is famous for being the co-founder of Microsoft in 1975 and was at several points the richest man in the world. Gates' net worth is estimated to be around $120 billion.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which had a $67 billion endowment as of 2022 and has been reported to be the second-largest charitable organization in the world. The foundation has reportedly donated more than $71 billion since 1994 to address a variety of issues in health, education, and humanitarian causes.

FOX Business’ Aaron Radford Wattley contributed to this report.