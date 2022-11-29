Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Apple 'serving as a vassal for the CCP' amid anti-authoritarian protests, DeSantis says

DeSantis also reacted to Disney bringing back ex-CEO Robert Iger

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Apple, one of the most powerful tech companies in the world, is acting as a subordinate to the wishes of the Chinese Communist Party by restricting the usage of its AirDrop feature within China, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed Tuesday.

DeSantis told Fox News that that fact, combined with talk of Apple potentially removing Twitter from its omnipresent App Store is very concerning.

"If you look what's going on in China now, the CCP have imposing these Zero-COVID lockdown policies. They've been doing it on and off for three years," he said. "And you have people in China that are really engaged in a noble effort to protest what is basically Leninist rule."

DeSantis said Apple's response has been to curtail the functions of AirDrop – which protesters have been using as an end-round against the CCP's censorship of communication.

Apple logos adorn the exterior of the Moscone West building on the first day of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, Monday, June 8, 2015.

Apple logos adorn the exterior of the Moscone West building on the first day of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, Monday, June 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"So they are serving basically as a vassal to the Chinese Communist Party," he said. "Then on the other hand, here in the United States, what are they doing? They are trying to get Elon Musk's Twitter off the App Store potentially, which would be a huge blow for free speech."

DeSantis said Apple essentially has more authority than some entire governments, and in his mind are using their prowess to "protect" the Xi regime while limiting free speech stateside.

Under the latest software update, iOS 16.1.1, iPhone owners in China can only use AirDrop to receive files, images, and videos from other non-contacts for 10 minutes, according to 9to5Mac. Once that 10-minute window lapses, AirDrop shifts back to contacts only automatically. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist while his wife Casey DeSantis looks on during his election night watch party.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist while his wife Casey DeSantis looks on during his election night watch party. (Getty Images)

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday from Fox Business. Bloomberg reported that the company is planning to roll the 10-minute AirDrop time restriction to iPhones worldwide in the coming year. 

Closer to home, DeSantis also responded to Disney's rehiring of former CEO Bob Iger as its new executive, replacing Bob Chapek who sparred with Tallahassee politically.

Host Tucker Carlson reported Iger is regretful about Disney battling with DeSantis' administration over a new law prohibiting early elementary teachers from discussing sexual topics.

Disney famously feuded with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education bill that liberals dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. 

Disney famously feuded with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education bill that liberals dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill.  (Image Group LA / Disney via Getty Images)

DeSantis said he disagreed with Iger's position that Disney was "dragged into that battle," saying the House Of Mouse did it to itself.

"Not only oppose the bill, they threatened to get it repealed. These are parents rights; important policies in our state that are very popular," he said.

"All we did for is stand up for what's right. And yes, they're a big, powerful company. But you know what? We stand up for our folks. And I don't care what a Burbank-based company says about our laws," DeSantis said, nodding to the fact Disney's front office is based thousands of miles away in Rep. Adam Schiff's district and not in the Sunshine State.

Fox Business' Paul Best contributed to this report.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.