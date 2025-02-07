AOC tells followers to 'lock in' as Trump administration tries to 'flood the zone'

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., released a blistering 92-minute video condemning the Trump administration and advising followers on how to resist it.

Ocasio-Cortez did a livestream on Tuesday where she lamented the Trump administration’s numerous initiatives, telling her followers, "The first order of business is to self-regulate. What authoritarian regimes try to do is that they often try to, what is known as ‘flood the zone,’ do so much at once or try to do so much at once that it gets carried in the news, that you are that you feel overwhelmed and paralyzed."

She added further in her video broadcast, "It's important for you to understand that the paralysis and shock that you feel right now is the point. They are trying to induce a state of passivity among the general public."

Ocasio-Cortez advised her followers to "divide and conquer" in the same way that she says Trump allies are.

"The same way that I'm telling you all to kind of divide and conquer, they are also dividing and conquer - they're acting very strategically and they are each playing their own role right?" She said. "So the way that they're playing their own role we can each be playing our own role, all right?"

She warned her audience that they need to focus for the long-haul, because there is no comprehensive "TikTok 5 tips to dismantling fascism."

"I'm going to tell you all right now, if you cannot lock in for this comprehensive conversation, there's no like - ‘BuzzFeed TikTok 5 tips to dismantling fascism.’ We gotta lock in, okay? This is a ‘lock in’ conversation," She said. "So maybe people will be making TikTok compilations after this, feel free, etc."