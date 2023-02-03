AOC on talking to GOP's Gosar during McCarthy speaker battle: I'm 'uncomfortable' serving with terrorists

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently commented on the viral clip of her speaking with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., during the extended vote to install Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker of the House.

The congresswoman admitted to CNN anchor John Berman that the conversation between her and Gosar revealed their "alignment" on not wanting McCarthy to have the leadership role, though she declared she finds it "uncomfortable" serving with Gosar and other MAGA-identifying members of Congress because they engage in "stochastic terrorism" against her.

During a Thursday House floor speech in defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who was voted off the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ocasio-Cortez brought up "threats" to her life made by GOP members of Congress. She asserted that she has yet to receive an apology for those threats.

TWITTER SLAMS AOC AFTER SHE SAYS GAS STOVES ARE LINKED TO BRAIN DAMAGE: 'DEMS ARE LITERALLY INSANE'

Speaking to Berman, who was filling in for CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360" on Thursday, AOC indicated she is still waiting for an apology for the threats and is uncomfortable with Gosar, despite their seemingly civil conversation that was caught on camera.

Berman mentioned it, saying, "There was this video of you speaking to Congressman Paul Gosar, who we spoke about moments ago, [he] posted the anime video showing the version of him attacking you, and you’re seen there talking. There was sort of almost a smile somewhere in there, at least talking in an animated way. Should we take this to mean that you have — you’re okay with what he did, or he apologized to you?"

The congresswoman scoffed, saying, "No, no. There was never an apology. But I think what a lot of people sometimes fail to understand is that when a workplace has been made unsafe for a person, it is then up to that individual to try to survive on their own. This is not an institution that protects ­— this is not a party that protects people that they disagree with."

TWITTER FREAKS OUT OVER AOC CHATTING WITH GOP LAWMAKER DURING SPEAKER VOTE: WASN'T ON MY 2023 'BINGO CARD'

She did add that the conversation was one of mutual agreement: "But that being said, what it comes with those remarks with Representative Gosar, one of the things I told him is ‘I can’t stand what you did, and I can’t stand what you stand for, but I don’t think that you should support Kevin McCarthy for speaker, either.’ And, you know, that’s one thing on one day that I think both of us were in alignment on."

Berman then indulged the Democratic lawmaker, asking, "Did you feel safe sitting there with him?" Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying she feels "uncomfortable" with Gosar in general because of the threats she gets from his side of Congress, which she described as a form of "terrorism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AOC claimed, "I think it’s uncomfortable serving with people who engage in what many experts deem stochastic terrorism, which is the incitement of violence in — an incitement of violence using digital means and large platforms so that individual themselves may not be the one that’s wielding a weapon."