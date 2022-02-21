AOC slammed by GOP challenger for selling 'Abolish ICE' merchandise: 'More irresponsible rhetoric'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Desi Cuellar, an Army National Guardsman who's running for Congress in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district, defended ICE and Border Patrol agents Monday on "Fox & Friends" after AOC started selling "Abolish ICE" merchandise.

DESI CUELLAR: What it does is it makes everybody's job a lot more difficult now. Saying something like ‘abolish ICE’ would have the same effect on the immigrant community as what defunding the police has had on the country as a whole. Our Border Patrol agents and our ICE agents are among the bravest people in the United States because they're the ones who are going out there doing the job that nobody would want to do because it's so dangerous and there's so much on the line. There's not enough that could be said about the job that they're doing what they're trying to do because all they're trying to do is just keep everything safe and get rid of the hardened criminals that are getting into this country. And by AOC saying that she wants to abolish ICE, it's just more irresponsible rhetoric. God forbid if it actually were to happen, then the next day they turn around say, I didn't mean that, I didn't say that when in reality, that's their intention the whole time.

