AOC celebrates after rival NYC tabloids say she's 'right' on local issue

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. had some fun on Wednesday after two rival tabloids agreed with her on a local NYC issue, asking if "pigs started flying yet?"

There has been ongoing vocal opposition after it was announced that Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved a $2 billion plan for the Port Authority to build what has been called an "AirTrain," an elevated tram from La Guardia Airport to Willets Point, which may cause some headache for Queens residents.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had successfully waged a battle against Amazon after the tech giant had planned to open a second headquarters in New York City, pushed back against the "AirTrain."

“This decision will have a lasting impact on thousands of people in our community,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an open letter to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The community must receive answers to their fundamental questions and it’s imperative that we understand why further investment and improvement of other transit options have been ruled out.”

Well, both the New York Daily News and the New York Post tipped their hats to the freshman congresswoman.

"Enter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who we often disagree with, but in this case has taken up the good fight against the insanity, demanding the Federal Aviation Administration explain why a number of better alternatives have been ruled out," the Daily News editorial board wrote on Wednesday.

"Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is entirely right to slam the Port Authority’s $2 billion plan for a LaGuardia AirTrain, even if she has a few minor facts wrong," the Post editorial board similarly said in a piece published on Tuesday evening. "If reducing traffic is the goal, just shore up dedicated bus lanes, as AOC and the Manhattan Institute’s Connor Harris each advise."

Ocasio-Cortez saw each of their headlines, which declared she was "right" on the issue.

"Have the pigs started flying yet?" Ocasio-Cortez jokingly asked. "The Daily News, the NY Post, and I are actually in agreement about the same subject (AirTrain) on the same day!"

She added, "Someone play the numbers," with a laughing emoji.