AOC grilled on her non-union electric vehicle while supporting UAW strike

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., defended the use of her non-union made electric car while supporting the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) strike on Sunday.

The progressive "Squad" member appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" to discuss President Biden’s plan to visit the Michigan autoworkers on Tuesday. After Ocasio-Cortez complimented the president’s "historic" move in support of the strike, host Margaret Brennan pointed out the representative's own vehicle choice.

"One of the things that’s happening in the auto industry, as you know, is this market shift and transition to electric vehicles. You were quoted in July saying you look forward to buying a union made electric vehicle, but you currently have a non-union made Tesla. UAQ already makes some electric vehicles. Why wasn’t that? Is it a problem with the quality? Is it a problem with the style? Is the market just not there?" Brennan asked.

"No," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

She explained, "Our car was purchased during the pandemic when travel, before a vaccine had come out, so travel between New York and Washington, the safest way we had determined was an EV, but that was prior to some of the new models coming out on the market that had the range available, but we’re actually looking into trading in our car now. So, we’re looking into it, and hopefully we will soon."

The UAW officially went on strike against the "Big 3" auto companies Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on Sept. 15. The union is currently seeking a shorter work week, higher pay and better retirement benefits.

Former President Trump is also expected to visit the Michigan autoworkers on Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez praised the move of presidential front-runners speaking at the strike to highlight the ongoing "crisis of inequality."

"Well, I think right now, we are in such a crisis in our economy, a crisis of inequality, that it is going to take a level of political and popular support, unlike that we’ve seen in a strike situation like this in recent and modern history, in order for us to get a breakthrough. What we’ve seen at the Big 3 are CEOs giving themselves as much as a 40% wage and compensation increase, while workers have actually seen a real wage decrease over the last 10 to 15 years, and in order for us to break that norm, I think it’s going to take an unprecedented level of involvement to make sure that workers get what they deserve here," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She added, "President Biden showing up to the picket line on Tuesday is a historic, historic event. We have never seen in modern history a president show up to a picket line like this and I think it should be earned, it needs to be earned, and I believe President Biden is working towards that, especially when he lands in Michigan on Tuesday to earn that."

