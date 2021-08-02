Gingrich: AOC pushing 'fantasy' spending with economy already facing inflation concerns

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blaming both parties for allowing the eviction moratorium to expire, as millions of American families are at risk of being kicked out of their homes. Gingrich said there is no amount of money that Ocasio-Cortez and other far-left Democrats would consider "too much" spending.

AOC BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR EVICTION MORATORIUM EXPIRING: 'WE CANNOT IN GOOD FAITH BLAME THE REPUBLICAN PARTY'

NEWT GINGRICH: There's no amount of money that left-wing anti-Americans wouldn't spend. There's no amount of money that you could give people that they would think is too much and if you were to ask AOC 'what's the most somebody should get,' she couldn't possibly give you an answer. You ask her, who is going to pay for all of this?

It's a fantasy, so we're in a situation right now where we're on the edge, I think, of significant inflation, because the government is spending far more than it's taking in. It is putting dramatic inflationary pressure on the economy, and every American will end up being poorer because of the policies of the left-wing Democrats.

Ronald Regan used to say that he once thought Democrats spent like drunken sailors but he concluded that was smearing sailors, because Democrats spent far, far more than drunken sailors, and I think that we're just back to the old Democratic Party.

