AOC dragged for answer in ‘softball’ MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki: ‘Really pathetic'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., interview with MSNBC was labeled as a "softball" interview by critics after she was asked what people get wrong about her.

Host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki asked the progressive Squad member what people get wrong about her or what they don’t know about her.

"When I meet with colleagues or individuals that I had not met with before, they are surprised that I do my homework a lot," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

AOC ENDORSES BIDEN BUT SAYS THINGS ‘COULD HAVE GONE BETTER’ IN CERTAIN AREAS

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier said AOC’s answer was "really pathetic."

"That answer, when she was asked walking along the river, you know what is something… powerful that people just don't know about you and the only thing that she could come up with is that ‘I do my homework.’ That says ‘I am mediocre at best and I will do the minimum possible,’ Saphier said on "The Big Weekend Show." "'I'm going to show up for congressional hearings, and I'll have read the pamphlet that someone put together for me.’ That's what that says."

She added that AOC has a "very wobbly relationship with facts" and will be a "great influencer" once she leaves office.

"There is a 2019 article which essentially says that AOC has a really hard time when she speaks, she misquotes facts. She misspoke about the Keystone pipeline, her 2023 TikTok video, where she essentially made a TikTok account saying we shouldn't be banning TikTok-- that's ‘banning free speech.’ And she's completely negating the fact that there is a national security [risk]...when it comes to TikTok," she said. "I think she's going to be a great influencer when her congressional days are over. And that's about it."

AOC RIPPED FOR POSTING ON TIKTOK AFTER HOUSE HEARING: ‘THIRSTY FOR ATTENTION'

Co-host Charlie Hurt said AOC doesn’t have to do her homework or can "come off like she is doing her homework" because she "gets softball questions like that."

"I've never seen a politician come to Congress who is more deeply beloved with zero record whatsoever than AOC, and she milks it brilliantly," he said.

The show highlighted a montage of the congresswoman’s "non-serious" moments after she wore a "Tax the Rich" dress to the Met Gala, answered questions about her morning routine for "Vogue," shared makeup tips, and danced outside of her congressional office.

Co-host Tom Shillue argued AOC is an effective politician because she’s "good at this kind of stuff."

"She's good at all the social media stuff. When I see her talking on the…floor when she's doing these committee, you know, question and answer– She's not as impressive as she is when she's doing makeup tips," he said. "She's good at these little things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shillue added that AOC has run into trouble for wearing a "Tax the Rich" dress while she is "becoming rich herself."

"Everybody knows she's a phony. But, you know, whatever works for her," he added.