AOC supports the 'decolonization process' of Puerto Rico following governor's resignation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., expressed support for the "decolonization process" of Puerto Rico following the announced resignation of its embattled governor, Ricardo Rosselló.

In an Instagram livestream on Thursday night, Ocasio-Cortez took questions from her followers. The first asked how she felt about what's happening in Puerto Rico.

"First of all, I am so incredibly proud of everyone in Puerto Rico right now demanding accountability from their government," Ocasio-Cortez began. "They were so relentlessly creative in their protest that they were able to get the governor to finally resign as well as some of his cabinet members."

Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, then suggested the island's independence from the United States.

"I'm really proud of everyone that's out there, but of course there's a lot of work to be done," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "This is just the beginning of a decolonization process, a process of self-determination where the people of Puerto Rico begin to start taking their own self-governance into their own hands."

She added, "So I'm really excited about the protest, I'm excited, I'm encouraged to hear about Ricardo Rosselló's resignation, but it's also just a first step. We have a long way to go."

Thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets after online chats from Rosselló and other top officials that mocked women, gays, political opponents, and victims of Hurricane Maria were leaked. Rosselló's administration is also being investigated for alleged corruption by Puerto Rico's Department of Justice.