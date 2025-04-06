Anti-Trump comedian jokes she was booted from WHCA for 'talking sh--'

Comedian Amber Ruffin claimed on Saturday that the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) canceled her appearance at their annual dinner after she began "talking sh--" about the Trump administration.

While appearing on CNN’s comedy show "Have I Got News for You," host Roy Wood Jr. asked Ruffin about the memo from WHCA president Eugene Daniels that revealed the board decided unanimously to remove her performance as part of a "re-envisioning" of the tradition.

Wood wondered whether Ruffin was pulled after she began previewing how she was going to target Republicans at the WHCA dinner, to which Ruffin agreed.

ANTI-TRUMP COMEDIAN VENTS TO SETH MEYERS ABOUT CANCELLATION OF HER WHCA DINNER APPEARANCE

"I could f---ing talk for the next three hours," Ruffin said. "But what I choose to say is, it’s like, I lost the gig because I was out here talking sh--. And I think it’s a good thing that I lost the gig, because I wasn’t going to show up there and act all the way out. Also, it’s not anyone’s fault, because when I was hired, we were like, ‘oh, yeah, and we’ll give it to everybody.’ And I was like, bet."

She continued, "Then they started f---ing disappearing people to a prison in El Salvador. They rolled back f---ing civil rights. So I was, like, if I make this equal, then I’m also a piece of sh--. I can’t f---ing do that."

Wood called the decision a "blessing in disguise" for Ruffin, adding that she would have regretted doing what was expected of her and would have been haunted by the choice.

Ruffin made similar comments on the Daily Beast Podcast last month when she called members of the Trump administration "murderers" and mocked the idea of treating them the same as Democrats.

"They were like ‘you need to be equal and make sure that you give it to both sides and blah blah blah.’ I was like, there’s no way I’m going to be freaking doing that, dude. Under no circumstances," Ruffin said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

She also said they shouldn’t feel like human beings during the night "because they’re not."

The WHCA's decision to cancel Ruffin's performance came one day after White House aide Taylor Budowich criticized the association for recruiting the anti-Trump comedian.

"This year’s @whca dinner will be hosted by a 2nd rate comedian who is previewing the event by calling this administration ‘murderers’ who want to ‘feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, because you’re not.’ What kind of responsible, sensible journalist would attend something like this? More importantly, what kind of company would sponsor such a hate-filled and violence-inspiring event?" Budowich wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP