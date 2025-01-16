Anti-Trump columnist delivers withering assessment of 'failed' Biden presidency as he leaves office

Anti-Trump columnist with The Washington Post, George Will, offered a scathing assessment of President Biden's "failed" presidency in a Wednesday column.

"Joe Biden’s failed presidency is ending with a blizzard of decisions that validate voters’ rejection of his vice president, who, when asked, could not think of a flaw in his record," said Will, adding that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "pretended, from opposite directions, to be what they are not."

The columnist stated that some of the president's handlers "convinced him he should be another Franklin D. Roosevelt," which "doomed his vice president, who ran as a synthetic centrist unable to outrun her authentic progressivism."

The column noted that the American Rescue Plan "pumped up demand for goods and services beyond the capacity of the economy to produce them."

The Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion package, was intended to help Americans struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic by providing stimulus payments and local funding to help rebuild the economy. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that $402.2 billion of the $1.9 trillion package went towards stimulus checks for Americans who lost work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Will continued to hammer the Biden administration's loose spending, highlighting when, three weeks before the 2024 election, the administration rushed to "open wide the spending sluices before Jan. 20."

The administration provided nearly $8 billion in subsidies to Intel — a company that manufactures computer chips — which had lost $16.6 billion the previous quarter. The chip-maker's CEO retired five days later, which Intel's board of directors said would open the door to "restoring investor confidence," but according to Will, "The Biden administration’s investors of other people’s money already had sky-high confidence."

The Post columnist also argues that "No prior president used mass communications more insultingly to more Americans than Biden did with his hyperbolic warnings about the danger of Americans imposing 'Jim Crow 2.0' and voting for ‘semi-fascism.’"

"Democrats, Biden said, would save American democracy in 2024. The saving would, presumably, begin after Democrats finished trying to ban Biden’s opponent from the ballot and incarcerate him," Will criticized.

The column continued, calling out the Biden Administration for its "extralegal overreaching," and pointing out the "judicial rebukes" of "an eviction moratorium, a vaccine mandate, student loan forgiveness, and pressuring social media companies to intensify censorship ("content moderation") of speech ("disinformation") annoying to the administration."

Biden's flip-flopping around his involvement in his son Hunter's "financial escapades" came under fire by the Post columnist, who stated that, at first, the president "did not know about them; then he was not involved in them; then he did not benefit from them."

Will further argued that "To the suspicious, this looks like 'the big guy' (as Hunter had referred to Biden in one of his undertakings) providing preemptive protection for Hunter and perhaps other members of his family."

Will finished his column with a blistering take on Biden's legacy, stating, "A bipartisan chorus of critics said the pardon would damage Biden’s legacy. Damage it? A British historical site once displayed a sign threatening prosecution of anyone who would 'damage the ruins.'"