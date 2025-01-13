Anti-Trump columnist Jennifer Rubin quits Washington Post, blasts owner Jeff Bezos

Longtime Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has resigned from the embattled paper, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Rubin, an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump, had recently publicly attacked the Washington Post, particularly its owner Jeff Bezos, for trying to become more politically neutral.

"I fear that things are going from bad to worse at The Post," Rubin told CNN in an interview about her exit.

WASHINGTON POST 'RUDDERLESS' AS BEZOS' PAPER ENGULFED BY LAYOFFS, TALENT EXODUS AHEAD OF TRUMP'S SECOND TERM

Rubin added that the Post "has failed spectacularly at a moment that we most need a robust, aggressive free press."

Rubin joins several high-profile staffers have announced departures for other outlets, including reporters Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Tyler Page and LeeAnn Caldwell, columnist Charles Lane, health and science editor Stephen Smith and veteran editor Matea Gold.

Editor-at-large Robert Kagan and multiple editorial board members resigned last year when Bezos spiked a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

New York Times reporter Ben Mullin posted her resignation letter on X, and she took shots at Bezos on her way out.

WASHINGTON POST BEGINS LAYOFFS, CUTTING 4 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE

"Corporate and billionaire owners of major media outlets have betrayed their audiences’ loyalty and sabotaged journalism’s sacred mission – defending, protecting and advancing democracy. The Washington Post’s billionaire owner and enlisted management are among the offenders," Rubin wrote.

"They have undercut the values central to The Post’s mission and that of all of journalism integrity, courage, and independence. I cannot justify remaining at The Post," she continued. "Jeff Bezos and his cronies accommodate and enable the most acute threat to American democracy – Donald Trump – at a time when a vibrant free press is more essential than ever to our democracy’s survival and capacity to thrive."

WAPO STAFFER UNSURE PAPER CAN RECOVER AS BEZOS-OWNED OUTLET SHEDS 250,000 SUBSCRIBERS OVER ENDORSEMENT FIASCO

Rubin is teaming up with ex-Obama White House official Norm Eisen to start a publication called The Contrarian. The publication’s tagline, "Not owned by anybody," is a scathing reference to Jeff Bezos.

Rubin was one of the Biden administration's most sycophantic boosters at the Washington Post, in addition to being one of the most rabidly anti-Republican voices at the already liberal paper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Nikolas Lanum, Lindsay Kornick and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.