Former NFL player-turned-congressman plans bill on college athletes making money

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio., said on Thursday that the NCAA shifting its stance to allow college athletes to profit on their name and likeness needs to have “guardrails” that protect the integrity of the game.

“We need to protect the college game,” the former NFL wide receiver told “Fox & Friends.”

“If this turns into play to pay or this turns into a world where the athletes are employees of the university, I think that fundamentally undermines the system. I think that’s the wrong direction.”

Gonzalez said that there needs to be a federal law or a national standard so that athletes aren’t making decisions on where to go to school based on which state’s law they favor the most. He said he's working on legislation with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and others.

In a dramatic turn, the NCAA said Tuesday it would permit college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, reversing the organization’s long-held opposition to the concept of allowing amateur players to earn income.

NCAA VOTES TO LET STUDENT-ATHLETES PROFIT FROM THEIR NAMES, IMAGES

The NCAA’s board of governors told its three athletics divisions to update their bylaws to address its stance on the matter. The reversal came just weeks after California approved a law allowing college athletes within the state to earn income from endorsement deals despite resistance from the NCAA and the Pac 12 conference.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael Drake, chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors and president of The Ohio State University. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education.”

NFL PLAYERS, COLLEGE ATHLETES GROUP PARTNER TO EXPLORE PAY OPPORTUNITIES

The organization said student-athletes should not receive special treatment relative to non-student athletes and should maintain their focus on education as a priority. The NCAA will ensure that rules related to student-athlete compensation are “transparent, focused and enforceable.”

“With the right set of guardrails in place, you can have a system that is more fair to the athlete," said Gonzalez, who starred at Ohio State and went on to play five years for the Indianapolis Colts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month, the “Fair Pay to Play” act allowed college athletes to sign endorsement deals and hire agents to pursue endorsement-related income without fear of penalty. Similar bills were set to be proposed in New York, Colorado and South Carolina, among other states.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.