The mothers of two children killed by illegal immigrants called out the Biden administration, Monday, following the arrest of an undocumented migrant in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Texas girl.

Police apprehended a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, who was found dead in her mother's apartment bathtub on Dec. 5.

The Edna Police Department announced the arrest of Rafael Govea Romero, an "undocumented male" whom officials believe is "the person responsible for the death of Medina," in Schulenburg, which is located about halfway between Houston and San Antonio.

Gibboney, whose son was murdered in the driveway of their California home in 2002, put the blame directly on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We have another angel mom added to the list and the government is not taking notice. This murder's responsibility completely falls on Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas. He has blood on his hands," she said, calling for Mayorkas to be impeached over the "insanity" at the border.

"How many more victims do we need to have?" she asked "FOX & Friends First" host Todd Piro.

Fellow angel mom Laura Wilkerson expressed similar sentiments on "FOX & Friends," telling host Ainsley Earhardt that Medina's mother is now faced with "the most immense pain."

"We don't really have a border right now. They really don't want to call it a border anymore. It's open. People from all nations are coming through, and we just have no idea who's here and what their intents are," said Wilkerson, whose 18-year-old son was tortured and killed in 2010 by his Texas classmate, an illegal immigrant.

"We don't know who is here. We don't know if they want to just make a new life for themselves or if they want to kill every American inside. We have no idea. The Border Patrol has no idea. The administration has no idea."

Wilkerson said her faith has helped her over the years since her son Josh's murder.

"You can't help but question every day: if he hadn't been here, my kid would be here today. … I pray that this girl's mother knows Jesus," said Wilkerson.

"Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers immediately traveled to Schulenburg where Romero was placed under arrest for Capital Murder and transported to Jackson County Jail," the department said in a Sunday morning press release.

"Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizbeth's family and friends are grieving and still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace!"

Jacqueline Medina told Fox News Digital last week that she came home on Tuesday evening to find Lizbeth dead in the bathtub of their residence at the Cottonwood Apartments after she had not seen or heard from the 16-year-old that afternoon.

The Medina family has created a GoFundMe for their efforts to find Liz's suspected killer titled, "Justice for Lizbeth Medina."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.