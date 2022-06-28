Andy McCarthy on January 6 committee hearing: 'They're building a very strong case'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Directly following Tuesday afternoon's bombshell testimony in the January 6 committee hearing, Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy gave his take on the significance and possible legal ramifications of the claims of former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson on ‘The Story.’

ANDY MCCARTHY: I'd say two things. Number one, it's incredibly irresponsible the way the House did the impeachment back in January 2021. This investigation should have been done. This evidence should have been in front of the Senate. These charges should have been in the articles of impeachment. And then we wouldn't be talking about criminal prosecution. Or if we were, we'd be doing it in a very different context. Secondly, that having been said, they're building a very strong case now, understanding, again, that there hasn't been cross-examination and all that stuff that we always say.

They're building a very strong case on this idea of corruptly impeding Congress from doing its job. And based on what I heard today, leaving incitement aside, you know, it's a federal crime to intimidate or assault members of Congress. And I continue to think the important testimony that came out today was just how much information President Trump had about how armed to the teeth this crowd was and his reaction that, well, what's the problem with that? They're not coming for me. I'm not the one who's threatened by all this. And then he encourages them. He not only encourages them to go to the Capitol, he wants to lead them. I kept thinking the thought of him leading a mob down to the Capitol. What would the Capitol Police have done if the president of the United States was leading the mob? How could they conceivably have contained that?

