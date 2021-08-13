Rep. Andy Biggs: Biden border policies violating the law, Mayorkas should be impeached due to 'huge crisis'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday after leaked audio revealed the Biden official admitted the border crisis is "unsustainable."

MAYORKAS SAYS BORDER CRISIS 'UNSUSTAINABLE' AND 'WE'RE GOING TO LOSE' IN LEAKED AUDIO

ANDY BIGGS: Well, Harris, this is such a huge crisis and we are focusing on probably four areas of many areas that we could focus on but he has violated Title 8 by releasing people into the country. So he has imposed a catch and release. That’s illegal, that program.

...

The Secure Fence Act requires him to obtain and maintain an operational security over our border. He doesn’t have that by any stretch of the imagination. It’s because of the policies they have enacted, and those policies have produced six or seven months of record growth in apprehensions every month. That’s just a failure on his part.

...

Also, the Title 42 COVID releases that have come into our country he has allowed to under Title 42 to prevent people from entering due to health concerns. But they actually weakened that, and so that’s why you are getting all the unaccompanied minors coming in and why you are also getting these family units coming in and being released into the country with COVID. 1,500 last week in McAllen, Texas alone were released in that community with COVID.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: