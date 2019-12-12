Andrew Yang suggests his race may be reason behind lack of media coverage

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested in an interview Thursday that his race may be behind the lack of media coverage he and his campaign have received thus far.

For months, Yang and his supporters have complained about the lack of news coverage he has gotten, most notably when he's been omitted from polling and fundraising graphics on television, which has happened more than a dozen times.

“Race might enter into it in the sense that my candidacy seems very new and different to various media organizations,” the Asian American tech businessman told NBC News. “I think you can make an argument that it’s somehow intersecting with some other dynamics.”

YANG CAMPAIGN RIPS MSNBC'S APOLOGY AFTER NETWORK SNUBBED HIM FROM POLLING GRAPHIC 'FOR THE 15TH TIME'

Yang has seen a particularly bitter feud with MSNBC, which has left the candidate off numerous graphics featuring candidates polling lower than him.

Yang vowed to boycott the liberal network until it gives an on-air apology over its treatment of him.

At almost every primary debate in which he's appeared, Yang received the least amount of speaking time, repeatedly outdone by several lower-polled candidates. During the MSNBC debate last month, Yang didn't receive his first question until 32 minutes into the debate.

Yang became the latest candidate to qualify for the December debate, making him the only candidate of color on the debate stage. The other Democrats set to share the stage include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and billionaire donor Tom Steyer.